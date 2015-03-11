I'm getting tired of adding new apps to my iPhone's junk folder

Screenshot My junk folder.

I have a special folder on my iPhone.

I labelled it with the poop emoji.

That’s because my poop folder holds all the preinstalled Apple apps I never use. Here’s the complete list:

Mail (Because I use Outlook) Music (Because I use Spotify) Game Center (Because this app is pointless) FaceTime (I hate video chatting) Apple Maps (Because I use Google Maps) Calendar (Because I use Sunrise) Health (Because this app is confusing) Books (Because I have a Kindle) Tips (Because this app is pure garbage) Compass (Ugh) Voice Memos (Because I use Recordium) Notes (Because I use Evernote) Reminders (Because I use Sunrise) Weather (Because I use Yahoo Weather) Stocks (Because I use Yahoo Finance) Podcasts (This app is also pure garbage)

That’s a grand total of 16 (!) apps Apple put on my phone that I never want to use. And there’s no way to hide or uninstall them. I have to keep them in that stupid poop folder.

On Monday, I added a 17th app to the poop folder, the new Apple Watch app, which came included with the new update for iOS, version 8.2. The Apple Watch app will let you install apps and manage settings on your Apple Watch if you buy one starting April 24.

For now, it’s basically just an ad for the watch, with a bunch of promotional videos and a teaser that you’ll be able to preorder the device on April 10.

Maybe one day we’ll all be wearing Apple Watches on our wrists, but that’s not going to be the case in the near term. Instead, Apple just put another piece of junk I don’t want on my iPhone.

I understand why Apple includes many of these apps, but I wish it let you hide the ones you don’t want to use.

