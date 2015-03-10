Here's everything you need to know about the Apple Watch

Apple The Apple Watch.

We have all the final details on the Apple Watch.

Let’s get to the most important stuff before we dive into all the other things the Apple Watch can do.

It launches April 24 and preorders begin April 10. (You’ll also be able to visit the Apple Store on April 10 and test the watch before you buy.)

There are three versions of the Apple Watch and each version comes in two screen sizes. Prices will vary depending on the options you choose.

The cheapest version is the Apple Watch Sport, which has an aluminium casing. It starts at $US349 for the small-screen model and $US399 for the big-screen model.

Next, is the Apple Watch, which is made of stainless steel. It starts at $US549 (small screen) or $US599 (big screen). The most expensive version of this tier will cost $US1,049. (The Apple Watch has the most wristband options, and pricing on each one will vary.)

Finally, there’s the Apple Watch Edition, made of 18-karat gold. It will start at $US10,000 and only be sold in select high-end stores. The most expensive version of the Apple Watch Edition will cost $US17,000.

Apple The Apple Watch Sport, Apple Watch, and Apple Watch Edition

Got all that? Now let’s dive into the features.

The most important pitch Apple gave for the Apple Watch is that it saves you from having to pull out your phone to look at incoming notifications. Instead, most actions on the watch are “brief interactions” that only take a few seconds, like responding to an incoming text message or hailing a ride on Uber.

Apple Notifications on the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch needs an iPhone 5 or later to work, and you install apps and manage other settings using a new Apple Watch app for the iPhone.

Apple claims the watch can last a full day on a charge, about 18 hours under normal use. You’ll have to charge it every night using a special magnetic connector.

Apple The Apple Watch app for iPhone lets you control the Apple Watch and download apps.

Communication is another key feature. In addition to answering texts and voice calls, there are some Apple Watch-specific features. For example, you can draw on the watch’s screen and have it show up on a friend’s watch. You can also share new Apple Watch emoji and, oddly enough, your heart beat. Apple calls these features “Digital Touch” and you activate it by pressing the button on the side of the device.

Apple You can share your heart beat with another Apple Watch user.

There are built-in fitness trackers similar to what you’d find in fitness bands like FitBit. It tracks your steps, heart rate, and how often you stand up. The watch also delivers a weekly fitness report and gives you suggestions on how you can improve week to week.

Finally, the Apple Watch displays all notifications from the apps on your phone. Developers have also adapted their iPhone apps to work on the watch using a feature called Glances, which lets you swipe around to check stuff like the weather, calendar events, Facebook likes, you name it. Glances can adapt to show you even more information the longer you look at the screen.

Apple Glances show you quick information like the weather.

So there you have it, a high-level view of the Apple Watch. There are a ton of other features though. It works with Siri. You can receive calls and talk into your watch to have a conversation. You can get walking or driving directions. You can make payments with Apple Pay. And so on.

Plus, a lot more will likely be unlocked as developers have more time to develop apps for the device.

