Here is the first TV ad for the Apple Watch

Apple held an event in San Francisco on Monday to fully showcase all the features and apps for the forthcoming Apple Watch.

And it also used the event to unveil the first advert for the device, which will start shipping on April 24. The ad is the kind of functional spot we’ve come to expect from Apple product launch commercials, simply showing the watch swiping through all the various use cases.

As Tim Cook said on stage: “We want the world to know the Apple Watch is coming.”

The video isn’t on YouTube yet, but you can watch it by visiting the Apple Watch website and clicking “Watch the TV ad.”

