Inside the Apple Store on Apple Watch launch day

Business InsiderAn Apple Store employee helps a customer try on the Apple Watch.
Preorders for the Apple Watch began Friday.
As part of the launch, customers can go to the Apple Store now and try variations of the Apple Watch to decide which one they like before ordering.
We went to Apple’s 5th Avenue store in New York to see what it was like.
But wait! That's the wrong line. This was the line for other customers, not the people who wanted to try the Apple Watch.
The Apple Watch line was on the other side of the store. It was much shorter than the line for everything else.
Whenever you did something on the Apple Watch, the screen on the kiosk would give you more information.
If you wanted to try on a watch, you could go to one of these tables. Those cases are full of Apple Watches.
Christy Turlington trains with the Apple Watch.
