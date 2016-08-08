The next Apple Watch may be just as chunky as the current one

Stephen Lam/Getty Images Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the Apple Watch during an Apple special event at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on March 9, 2015 in San Francisco, California.

If you’re hoping for a slimmed down Apple Watch in 2016, don’t hold your breath.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly believes that the next wearable from the Cupertino hardware company will be just as chunky as the original device.

The original Apple Watch launched more than a year ago, back in April 2015. It’s pretty comprehensively dominating the wearable market, but it isn’t exactly setting the world on fire.

Smartwatches remain a niche market, and Apple doesn’t break out sales figures — a sign they’re not spectacular. (One analyst believes they dropped 40% from Apple’s Q1 to Q2 this year.)

Ming-Chi Kuo, who works for KGI Securities, is one of the most reliable Apple analysts in the business, with sources inside the company’s Asian supply chain. Apple blog AppleInsider has got a hold of a research note for investors, in which the analyst lays out what he thinks will change in the next Apple Watch.

For a start, there’s reportedly going to be two of them: A slightly improved version of the original device, and a more overhauled “Apple Watch 2,” which will include a GPS and barometer for the first time — improving its location services. However, it will look largely the same as the original bulbous, 10mm thick Apple Watch, Ming-Chi Kuo believes.

Apple has apparently decided against making it slimmer (as it often does with the iPhone), and is improving the battery life instead.

Battery life has been a major bugbear for users of the Apple Watch, with apps restricted to save battery and charging required every night. Any improvement in that area will be welcome — even if it means the device won’t be getting more discreet.

