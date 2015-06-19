The next Apple Watch might finally introduce the one feature I've wanted since 'The Jetsons'

I loved “The Jetsons” as a kid — so in late April, I said the Apple Watch wouldn’t be complete until it got video chat capabilities.

So when I read the latest scoop from 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman, who says Apple plans to add a FaceTime video camera into the top bezel of the second-generation Apple Watch, I couldn’t help but get excited.

Thanks to the new WatchOS 2.0 software introduced earlier this month, the Apple Watch will eventually support FaceTime Audio functionality later this year. So, it would make sense for Apple to expand that capability in the next-generation model to let it route video calls, too.

Gurman is extremely accurate when it comes to Apple news, so I have confidence that this is actually happening. And it honestly shouldn’t surprise anyone. Apple CEO Tim Cook once told Brian Williams that he also “used to watch ‘The Jetsons’ as a kid.”

Of all of Apple’s products, FaceTime is easily the most Jetsons-like feature. And if it comes to the Apple Watch, it will finally be used like it was in the show.

I’ve always liked the idea of FaceTime, but I’ve never enjoyed the mobile implementation. It works fine on a desktop or laptop, but when I use it on an iPad or iPhone, I find myself constantly fidgeting to 1) get the perfect picture, and 2) to save myself from arm fatigue. The iPhone is light, but holding it up to your face for a long period of time just isn’t very comfortable.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch, to me, feels like the ideal device for FaceTime.

Having owned this device for a couple of weeks now — and received many a phone call using my watch — I feel confident I can hold this thing in front of my face for much longer than I could my iPhone. And frankly, I love the idea of video chat on a watch: It’s cool! It makes you feel like a secret agent, or someone from the future. (We are living in the future, after all.)

Sure, FaceTime could end up being a battery drain, but the first-generation Apple Watch has plenty of battery life so this shouldn’t be too much of a concern in the next model. There are too many benefits to consider: Not only could it be great fodder for future marketing, but it’s a feature that feels magical as well as useful. And who doesn’t want more magical experiences?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.