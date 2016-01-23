The Apple Watch 2 is coming in September

We won’t see a brand new Apple Watch until this September, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

The first Apple Watch was unveiled in September 2014 and released in April 2015.

Gurman reports that Apple will unveil new software updates for the current Apple Watch during a March event. One of the new features include the ability to sync multiple Apple Watches to a single iPhone.

There will also be new bands made of different materials.

Apple is also rumoured to announce a new iPhone 5se during the same March event.

