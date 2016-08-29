The new Apple Watch might have a longer-lasting battery

The Apple Watch is meant to be charged overnight. In fact, many of Apple’s decisions were made so that the watch could last a full day.

So it’s not surprising that one of the big changes to this year’s Apple Watch could be a much bigger battery.

A photo purportedly of the battery component used in the 42mm version of the second-generation Watch leaked onto Chinese social media this weekend.

The biggest change is that the leaked photos indicate the Apple Watch 2 could have a 35% larger battery, at least in the larger version, according to MacRumors.

The leaked photos show a 334 milliampere-hour (mAh) battery, which is about 35.7% larger than the 246 mAh battery currently used in the 42mm Apple Watch. A 35% per cent larger battery doesn’t necessarily indicate 35% more battery life, but it does suggest that Apple is working to make its smartwatch last longer than a day.

Analysts have previously predicted that Apple will include a larger battery in the Apple Watch 2.

“It turns out that when we first were coming out with watchOS we were being really conservative about understanding how people were going to be using the Watch and trying to make sure we could hit our goal of very solid all-day battery life. So that you could use it all day and charge it at night. And we found that we actually really overshot the goal, which was an area of just massive focus and paranoia through the release,” Craig Federighi, Apple’s head of software engineering, said in June.

Other expected improvements from this year’s Apple Watch include more advanced fitness tracking, GPS, and a slightly thinner redesign.

