REPORT: Apple will announce the Apple Watch 2 and a new iPhone in March

Apple is planning to host an event in March 2016, according to a new report from 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

Citing sources close to the matter, 9to5Mac says Apple is expected to unveil a new Apple Watch and a new iPhone 6c at the event.

The new version of the Apple Watch — the Apple Watch 2 — is expected to come with a camera for video chatting, among other additions, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman, who earlier this year said he had spoken with sources familiar with Apple’s plans for the next watch.

It’s not yet clear if these new features are what’s being announced at the March 2016 event.

The new Apple Watch would be expected to ship a month after the event, in April. The original Apple Watch went up for preorder on April 10 this year, and the company is estimated to have sold 1 million in its first day of availability alone, according to research company Slice Intelligence.

Certain models sold out only hours after preorders officially started, leading some orders to be delayed by weeks. The Apple Watch officially launched in April 2015.

The iPhone 6c is rumoured to be a phone with a 4-inch screen. Earlier this year, analysts at Jeffries predicted that Apple would unveil this new product in the first quarter of 2016. Typically, though, Apple introduces its new iPhones in September. And, although it follows the ‘C’ naming convention introduced with the iPhone 5C, Jefferies believes this iPhone 6C will have a metal casing instead of the colourful plastic found on the iPhone 5C.

Read the full 9to5Mac report here.

