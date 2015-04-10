Here's our prediction for Apple Watch shipments

Apple will ship 15 million Apple Watches in its first year on the market, according to BI Intelligence. Fuelled by demand from high-end consumers and Apple enthusiasts, BI Intelligence believes Apple Watch shipments will increase by 65% next year and another 43% the following year.

But while the Apple Watch may dominate the first couple of years on the market, BI Intelligence also believes Apple Watch shipments will slow slightly in 2018 as competitors gain some momentum, thanks to better technology and lower prices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.