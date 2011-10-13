Apple Wants To Store Hollywood Movies On The Cloud And Stream Them To Customers*

Could Apple beat Netflix at its own game?



Apple is in talks with various Hollywood studios to put movies on cloud servers and facilitate streaming to iDevices or Apple computers, reports Reuters.

Customers would be able to buy a movie through iTunes and stream it from any device, avoiding the trouble of transferring a file between devices.

Supposedly the necessary deals are almost finalised.

*UPDATE: We’ve just read that this arrangement is far more imminent than we thought. It could go into action as early as this year.

