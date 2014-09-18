Apple Could Be Gearing Up To Sell 50 Million Apple Watches Next Year

Business Insider Will 50 million people buy the Apple Watch?

Apple is readying supplies to sell 50 million Apple Watches in 2015, according to DigiTimes.

DigiTimes cites sources at LG Display, which makes displays for the Apple Watch.

There’s plenty to suggest that 50 million units would be a heavy lift, even for a tech giant like Apple. As you can see here, Business Insider Intelligence projections for smartwatch sales next year are hover around 30 million units:

BII Even if Apple were the only player in the smartwatch market, 50 million units would be tough to hit.

Cost is another factor that might impede Apple’s smartwach sales. The Apple Watch starts at $US349 and the most expensive model could cost $US5,000.

The Apple Watch is expected to hit stores early next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.