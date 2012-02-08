Apple Wants To Rewrite European Patent Laws

Photo: AP Images

Apple has asked the European Telecommunications Standards Institute to outline the basic rules of how licence patents, reports the Wall Street Journal.In a letter written in November (which surfaced just yesterday), Apple calls out ETSI and says that patent licensing rules are inconsistent.



The company’s beef stems from the idea of “fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory” (FRAND) patent licensing.

If a patent is determined to be an industry standard — WiFi or 3G components, for example — FRAND licensing makes it easier for companies to use that technology to build new products.

Apple goes so far as to suggest that blocking a FRAND patent from being used should be outlawed, and it even proposes a new royalty system for licensing patents in Europe.

