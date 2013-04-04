Apple Reportedly Wants To Have An Event This Month For A Brand New iPad Design

The one in the middle would be the new iPad

Apple is aiming to release a new iPad, and hold a media event this month, according to a bunch of Apple bloggers.



Last night, some of the most prominent, and well sourced, Apple writers had a discussion on Branch about Apple rumours.

They all reported hearing rumblings from Apple that it wants to have an event to introduce a new big-sized iPad that looks like the iPad Mini this month.

The only question is whether or not the new iPad design will be ready for introduction this month or not. If it’s not ready this month, then expect an announcement next month.

