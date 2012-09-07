Apple Wants To Launch A Pandora-Killer

Photo: Taylored Minds
Apple wants to launch a streaming radio service like Pandora, Evan Smith and Jessica Vascellaro of the Wall Street Journal report.The company is reportedly in talks with the music labels to licence music for such a service.
The new radio service would work across all Apple devices and possibly Microsoft PCs.
But it would not work on Google-powered Android phones.
Apple has explored launching Spotify-like services before. But this time, apparently, the talks are more serious.
Pandora itself, meanwhile, is valued at just over $2 billion, a tiny fraction of Apple’s colossal market value.
If Apple is really serious about launching a Pandora killer, therefore, maybe it should just buy Pandora.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.