Apple Wants To Launch A Pandora-Killer

Apple wants to launch a streaming radio service like Pandora, Evan Smith and Jessica Vascellaro of the Wall Street Journal report.The company is reportedly in talks with the music labels to licence music for such a service.



The new radio service would work across all Apple devices and possibly Microsoft PCs.

But it would not work on Google-powered Android phones.

Apple has explored launching Spotify-like services before. But this time, apparently, the talks are more serious.

Pandora itself, meanwhile, is valued at just over $2 billion, a tiny fraction of Apple’s colossal market value.

If Apple is really serious about launching a Pandora killer, therefore, maybe it should just buy Pandora.

