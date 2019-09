Apple is talking to the music labels about a streaming music service along the lines of Pandora, says The Wall Street Journal. Industry sources I’ve talked to say that’s correct.



And unlike Apple’s long-running but unsuccessful negotiations with the TV Industrial Complex, this one is easy to imagine getting off the ground.

