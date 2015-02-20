Apple wants to be selling cars in five years

REUTERS/Toru Hanai Someone put Steve Jobs’ portrait on a BMW.

Apple plans to start producing electric cars as soon as 2020, according to a new report by Bloomberg.

It’s just the latest in a recent string of reports about Apple’s plans to enter the automotive industry.

What seemed like a crazy rumour a couple weeks ago, when an Apple employee first emailed Business Insider about it, has now been confirmed by multiple news outlets.

Bloomberg says that Apple has 200 people working on the project, which matches earlier reports that say “hundreds” of people are on the team. Apple may also scrap the project if it’s not working, as the company has done with other secret projects.

The project is being led by Steve Zadesky, who ran iPhone and iPod development at the company and started his career as an engineer at Ford.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.