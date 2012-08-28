Apple Wants To Ban Sales Of 8 Samsung Phones

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Apple has listed the eight Samsung phones it wants to ban as a result of its victory in court last week.Apple determined the phones are subject to a ban after reviewing the jury’s decision.



Bloomberg was the first with the news.

Most of the devices on Apple’s list are outdated. They come from last year’s flagship model, the Galaxy S II.

Samsung began selling its current flagship phone, the Galaxy S III, this summer.

Other phones like the Droid Charge were released more than a year ago, but are still for sale.

Here are the phones:

Galaxy S II 4G Galaxy S II (AT&T variant) Galaxy S II Skyrocket Galaxy S II (T-Mobile Variant) Galaxy S II Epic 4G (Sprint Variant) Galaxy S Showcase Droid Charge Galaxy Prevail

Here's the AT&T model of the Galaxy S II Thisis the Galaxy S II Skyrocket, also sold by AT&T This is the T-Mobile version of the Galaxy S II This is the Epic 4G, Sprint's version of the Galaxy S II This is the Droid Charge, sold by Verizon Here's the Galaxy Prevail, sold by Boost Mobile

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.