Apple Wants To Ban Sales Of 8 Samsung Phones

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Apple has listed the eight Samsung phones it wants to ban as a result of its victory in court last week.Apple determined the phones are subject to a ban after reviewing the jury’s decision.
Bloomberg was the first with the news.
Most of the devices on Apple’s list are outdated. They come from last year’s flagship model, the Galaxy S II.
Samsung began selling its current flagship phone, the Galaxy S III, this summer.
Other phones like the Droid Charge were released more than a year ago, but are still for sale.
Here are the phones:
- Galaxy S II 4G
- Galaxy S II (AT&T variant)
- Galaxy S II Skyrocket
- Galaxy S II (T-Mobile Variant)
- Galaxy S II Epic 4G (Sprint Variant)
- Galaxy S Showcase
- Droid Charge
- Galaxy Prevail
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.