So, this is how the Gizmodo iPhone story ends. Apple asked for its phone back.



Gizmodo’s editor-in-chief Brian Lam said he’d do it, as long as he received an on-the-record request for the phone. Here’s the official letter from Apple’s lawyers:

Photo: Gizmodo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.