Tim Cook wants the Apple Watch to replace your car keys

Apple CEO Tim Cook is in London today, and he sat down for an interview with The Telegraph.

During the interview, Cook was asked about what the Apple Watch will actually be able to do. He talked about the health tracking, and how accurately it keeps time, things we’ve heard before. But also said something new.

Cook explained to The Telegraph that the Apple Watch is “designed to be able to replace car keys.” Apple wants the world to move away from “clumsy, large fobs” and instead use the Apple Watch to unlock car doors when people get near.

The Apple Watch had several features cut before it went into final production. A report claimed earlier this month that it was meant to ship with advanced health-tracking capabilities, such as a stress detector that worked by measuring the conductivity of skin. Apple could add in a car unlocking feature (as well as those cut health-tracking features) in future versions of the watch.

It seems that Apple has a long-standing obsession with improving car keys. Apple previously won a patent for a type of technology that could see people using their iPhone to unlock their car.

Apple’s patent application:

USPTO/Apple A diagram from the patent application

Apple is also working on developing its own car, rumour has it. “Project Titan” is an internal division inside Apple that is allegedly building the new car, which may also run on electricity (not fuel), and could even be driverless. But so far Apple hasn’t given away any clues as to what exactly it’s doing.

