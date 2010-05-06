Apple Vs. The Web: The Case For Staying Out Of Steve Jobs's Walled Garden

From Newsweek:



Long before Apple even announced its new iPad, media companies were going nuts about the device, for two reasons. First, they believed they would be able to create apps that would be gorgeous and stunning and way better than anything they’ve been able to do on a Web browser. Second, money. As in, media companies figured that with apps, customers would be willing to pay subscription fees, something they have been reluctant if not outright unwilling to do when their news delivered via a browser.

