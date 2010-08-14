Apple Vs. The Knock-Offs: Who Will Win In China?

Can Apple find success in China or will the knock-offs take over the real thing? Eurasia Group founder and President Ian Bremmer thinks Apple products will do fine, but he’s concerned about China’s issue with private intellectual property.



< Click Here To Watch Part 1 Of Our Interview With Ian Bremmer: Does Google Stand A Chance In China? >

Don’t Miss…

– Here’s Why Companies Still Aren’t Putting Resources Into Bing SEO

– The Gigantic Pot Of Gold That Is The Local Advertising Market

– How I Started Charging For What I Used To Give Away Free And Got Away With It



Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: CLICK HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.