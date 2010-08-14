Apple Vs. The Knock-Offs: Who Will Win In China?

Can Apple find success in China or will the knock-offs take over the real thing? Eurasia Group founder and President Ian Bremmer thinks Apple products will do fine, but he’s concerned about China’s issue with private intellectual property.
< Click Here To Watch Part 1 Of Our Interview With Ian Bremmer: Does Google Stand A Chance In China? >
Don’t Miss…
– Here’s Why Companies Still Aren’t Putting Resources Into Bing SEO
– The Gigantic Pot Of Gold That Is The Local Advertising Market
– How I Started Charging For What I Used To Give Away Free And Got Away With It
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
More Video: CLICK HERE >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.