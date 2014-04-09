Samsung Had A Bizarre Perception Of What The Average Apple User's Personality Was Like

As part of the ongoing patent battle between Apple and Samsung, we’re getting a lot of juicy details about how the two companies designed their products.

Apple is suing Samsung, claiming that it copied the iPhone software and hardware designs for the Galaxy line phones. Both companies are back in court this month.

One of the documents to come out of the case this week is Samsung’s internal presentation from 2009 on user experience. As Nilay Patel of Vox.com noted, one slide in particular sticks out. It shows Samsung’s perceptions of customers who used devices from rival companies:

Samsung was trying to figure out how to make its software more “emotional” for its users in this presentation, so it wanted to pick out the kind of personality it was going after. It clearly saw Apple users as some sort of group of hipsters, whereas it was a buttoned-up businessman. Your guess is as good as ours what it was thinking with respect to Google, Sony and Nokia.

