Apple Vs. Samsung: Everything You Need To Know About The (Patent) Trial Of The Century

The patent trial of the century between Apple and Samsung finally kicked off Monday in San Jose as lawyers for the two companies began the process of selecting a jury.



If you haven’t been following it closely, here are a few things you should know about the case:

Apple filed a lawsuit against Samsung back in April, 2011, accusing the company of infringing on its patents.

As of right now, Apple is accusing Samsung of infringing on four design patents (two for the iPhone, one for iPad and one for iOS), as well as three utility patents. Apple is demanding $2.5 billion in damages from Samsung.

Samsung has since counter-sued, arguing that Apple has infringed on five of its patents, two of which are standard essential patents that have to do with 3G technology, which the company licenses out.

Samsung is demanding Apple pay a royalty rate of 2.4% on the “entire selling price” of its iOS devices for use of these patents. Apple argues that it should only have to pay one half of one penny per each mobile device it sells.

This isn’t the only patent dispute between the two companies right now. Apple and Samsung are also embroiled in trials abroad.

With that in mind, we’ve gone through the most recent court filings from the two companies to pull out the key details that you should know about.

