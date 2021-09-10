A judge just ruled a massive blow against Apple’s App Store business

The judge in the case between “Fortnite” maker Epic Games and Apple issued a ruling on Friday.

Apple must allow app makers the ability to monetize their apps outside of Apple’s purchasing system.

Epic has to pay Apple over $US3 ($AU4) million in owed royalties, and still can’t charge users directly.

The end of the months-long legal saga between Apple and “Fortnite” maker Epic Games finally came on Friday when Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued a ruling with bad news for both parties – and a major blow to Apple’s App Store business.

In Apple’s case, the App Store is being forced to allow app makers the ability to link out and sell items directly to their users. App makers will be allowed to directly link out to alternative ways for purchasing, say, digital currency that can be used in a game.

Apple is, “permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers from including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to In-App Purchasing and communicating with customers through points of contact obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration within the app,” the judge wrote in her permanent injunction ruling.

While that’s good news for Epic, it wasn’t the total victory Epic was hoping for. The company is being ordered to pay over $US3 ($AU4) million owed royalties to Apple, and still isn’t able to directly charge “Fortnite” players for items within the game.

Developing …

