There's a hidden Easter egg in Apple's Voice Memos icon

Apple has a ton of secret “Easter eggs” hidden in your iPhone, from tweaks and shortcuts to self-referencing in-jokes.

Here’s another one, courtesy of iOS developer Mike Rundle, who makes the Filters for iPhone app.

If you record yourself saying “Apple”, the waveform is the Voice Memos icon. pic.twitter.com/oSvzE9UA1H

— Mike Rundle (@flyosity) April 23, 2015

The icons in Apple’s other first-party apps have Easter eggs, too. For example, if you look at Apple’s Maps app, it’s actually showing the directions to 1 Infinite Loop, which is Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, right off I-280.

