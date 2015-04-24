There's a hidden Easter egg in Apple's Voice Memos icon

Dave Smith

Apple has a ton of secret “Easter eggs” hidden in your iPhone, from tweaks and shortcuts to self-referencing in-jokes.

Here’s another one, courtesy of iOS developer Mike Rundle, who makes the Filters for iPhone app.

The icons in Apple’s other first-party apps have Easter eggs, too. For example, if you look at Apple’s Maps app, it’s actually showing the directions to 1 Infinite Loop, which is Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, right off I-280.

Apple Maps icon

 

NOW WATCH: Kids settle the debate and tell us which is better: an Apple or Samsung phone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.