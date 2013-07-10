Judge Says Apple Violated Antitrust Law In Its Ebooks Pricing

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Apple Inc <AAPL.O> conspired to raise the retail prices of e-books, and said a trial for damages will follow.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan is a victory for the U.S. government and various states, which the judge said are entitled to injunctive relief.
The publishers have already settled with the federal government on e-book pricing.
Cote ruled after a non-jury trial that ended on June 20.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
