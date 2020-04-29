A replica of the 1979 Porsche race car with a rainbow Apple paint scheme is selling for $499,000 — take a look

DPPI Apple race car.

An Apple-themed Porsche racecar is on sale for half a million dollars.

The 1979 Porsche 935 K3 is a replica of the real one sponsored by Apple that raced in the 1980 season.

The original and the replica both have the vintage Apple look with rainbow stripes.

The ultimate piece of Apple merch is up for sale: a 1979 Porsche 935 K3 decorated in a vintage Apple look, a complete replica of the racecar sponsored by Apple in 1980.

The car is being sold by the Atlantis Motor Group for $US499,000, a steal compared to the estimated $US8 to $US10 million value of the original. In fact, the original car doesn’t even look like it did in the Apple sponsorship days anymore.

In 1979, one year before Apple decked it out in rainbow colours, Paul Newman raced in it, to a huge media circus. In 2006, it was restored to the way it looked when driven by Newman, without a trace of its Apple background.

Luckily, the replica remains to give a peek at what Apple’s only racecar ever looked like. Take a look.

The car has Apple’s signature six colour stripes and says “apple computer” on the side.

duPont Registry Apple race car replica.

The looks screams “vintage Apple,” like other limited edition pieces the company once made, including sneakers and apparel.

duPont Registry Apple race car replica.

The replica is visually the same model as the original, but it has some updated parts.

duPont Registry Apple race car replica.

It has more than 700 horsepower, and can reach speeds of 200 miles per hour.

duPont Registry Apple race car replica.

The owners even say the car could be competitive at the Daytona Classic 24.

duPont Registry Apple race car replica.

Like the original, the back reads “Don’t Upset the Apple Car.”

duPont Registry Apple race car replica.

The main visual difference between the original and the replica is that the replica says “Atlantis Motor Group” on the front.

duPont Registry Apple race car replica.

The replica does still bear the “Garretson Enterprises” name, from the original race team sponsored by Apple for its first and only season in 1980.

duPont Registry Apple race car replica.

The seller claims the car is “compliant and well balanced.”

duPont Registry Apple race car replica.

The car is listed for $US499,000.

duPont Registry Apple race car replica.

The original is owned by Adam Carolla, which he bought for $US4.4 million in 2016.

duPont Registry Apple race car replica.

Apple has acknowledged rumours that it’s working on self-driving car technology, but until then this replica is the closest thing available to a true Apple car.

duPont Registry Apple race car replica.

