A new Apple video shows an insanely cool house you can control with your voice

The smart home has never looked as useful as it does in a new video posted by Apple on Wednesday.

In the video, software engineer Todd Stabelfeldt has a party at his nice-looking Seattle house, which he controls with his voice. Stabelfeldt unlocks his front door, which is equipped with a smart lock, by asking Siri. Later in the video, he raises the blinds and dims the lights in his dining room, from his iPhone.

Stabelfeldt equipped his house with HomeKit accessories, which work with the iPhone’s Home app to automate things you do around your home. He uses a feature called Switch Control to navigate around his iPhone.

Stabelfeldt is quadriplegic from an accidental gunshot in his childhood and has no movement below his shoulders. He owns and is CEO of a technology consulting company.

The video is part of a push that Apple has been recently making to highlight its software for people with disabilities. On Thursday, Apple stores will hold workshops highlighting some of the accessibility tools built into the iPhone. One workshop, for example, is called “Using iPad and iPhone with hearing loss.”

Apple’s accessibility features have won lots of acclaim, and some of the software it built for people with disabilities, like assistive touch, has even become popular among people who don’t have those disabilities. Recently, Apple bought Workflow, an app that had a lot of fans, especially for its accessibility features.

Stabelfeldt’s video is one of seven that Apple published on Wednesday. You can watch them all here.

