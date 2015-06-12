You can now watch the funny video starring Bill Hader that Apple played before its big event

Before its big event this past Monday, Apple played a parody video that showed a fictional backstage rehearsal for its Worldwide Developers Conference. The video starred Bill Hader, who acted as the director for the show.

The 4-minute clip, which focuses on a Hader preparing for an opening number that “never made it into the event,” makes references to apps like Angry Birds and Tinder. For example, Hader swipes to left and right to dismiss or approve of ideas for the show.

Danny Pudi, who plays Abed Nadir on the sitcom “Community,” also makes an appearance.

Apple just posted the full video on Thursday, which you can check out below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: The 12 best new features coming to the iPhone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.