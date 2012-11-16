Apple's Latest Patent Will Make Your iPhone Less Annoying

Photo: Apple Insider

We presumably put our phones in vibrate mode to keep them quiet. But a vibrating phone on a table is pretty much the most disruptive sound there is.Enter Apple’s latest patent, which comes to us via Apple Insider. The company has come up with a system that uses the iPhone’s mic and accelerometer to detect when it’s vibrating too loudly.



When it is, the phone simply reduces its vibration. A pretty cool solution since it makes use of hardware the phone already has.

