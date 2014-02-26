Apple Urges Arizona To Veto An Anti-Gay Bill That Puts Its Glass Factory At Risk

Apple has urged Arizona Governor Jan Brewer to veto a bill that would allow businesses to deny service to lesbian and gay customers, according to NBC News.

Apple has plans to build a factory in Mesa, Ariz., where it will make sapphire glass for iPhone screens. The factory could bring 2,000 new jobs to the state.

However, Apple CEO Tim Cook has publicly favoured anti-discrimination laws. The implication is that a bill allowing state-sanctioned discrimination could put plans for his factory in jeopardy.

Cook has said that while growing up in the South he witnessed discriminatory behaviour that would literally make him sick.

We don’t know how Apple delivered its message or what exactly it was. But other companies, like Marriott and American Airlines, have also warned the Governor that the bill would be bad for business.

