These Are The 6 Apple Patents Samsung Violated

Apple won its big patent lawsuit against Samsung.
We’ve pulled together the six patents the jury says Samsung violated.
You know when you double tap text that is too small and it enlarges? Or when you double tap and the text centres?
Apple owns that patent and the jury agreed that Samsung violated this one with 12 of its phones.
Utility Patent 381: 'Bounce-back' feature when scrolling beyond the edge of a page. This is also known as the rubber band patent.
When you scroll to the bottom of an app and it bounces you are using one of Apple's patents. Samsung violated this patent with 21 phone models.
Utility Patent 915: Distinguishes between single-touch and multi-touch gestures. An example of this would be pinch to zoom.
Your iPhone is smart enough to know when you are using one finger and when you are using two fingers. This is a patent owned by Apple and Samsung violated it with 21 phone models.
Apple has patented the fundamental design and shape of the iPhone. This means that its rectangular shape and form belong to Apple.
Samsung violated this design patent with 12 phone models.
In addition to patenting the shape and colour of the white iPhone, Apple also patented the shape and colour of its black iPhone.
Samsung's phone icons copied Apple's with 13 phone models. They were the same in their design and shape.
