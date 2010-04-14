Apple vs Google: The Next 10 Battles To Watch

Photo: Associated Press

Apple and Google have been locking horns more and more in the last year.The two biggest battles are in mobile and advertising. Google released the Nexus One this year. Apple put out the iAd.



Each move is a direct assault on the other’s primary business.

These moves are mere preludes to bigger battles that will flare up in the next few months.

Apple and Google are big innovators with deep pockets. We expect the two tech giants to butt heads a bunch.

Here's the next 10 battles between Google and Apple

