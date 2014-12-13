I'm Sorry, But This Is Just The Worst

On Thursday, Bloomberg caught up with Apple co-founder Ron Wayne, who sold his 10% stake in Apple for $US800 in 1976 (via @TheStalwart).

Wayne told Bloomberg that over the last 40 years, he has kept most of his savings in gold.

Since Apple went public in 1980, shares of the company have risen more than 20,000%; over the same period, gold is up 107%.

Said another way, 10% of Apple is worth about $US65 billion today, while $US800 of gold purchased in 1980 would be worth about $US1750 today.

Here’s the brutal chart.

