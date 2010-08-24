Apple And Verizon Working On Final Details Of A Partnership

Here’s the latest on the never ending gossip about Apple and Verizon. The two companies are close to a deal, but they’re going over the fine print.



Kaufman Bros. analyst Shawn Wu (via Philip Elmer-DeWitt at Fortune) says Apple’s negotiations with Verizon, “are not finalised with important details still being ironed out, including technology and economics.”

Wu speculates that Apple could also be partnering with Sprint and T-Mobile to offer the iPhone on all major U.S. carriers. As a result of losing exclusivity, Apple is expected to receive less money per handset.

Verizon is in a strong bargaining position with Apple right now — Apple needs Verizon much more than Verizon needs Apple. Google Android is on fire right now thanks to Verizon, taking share from Apple. So if Apple doesn’t want the smartphone war to play out like the PC war in the 1980s, had it better hammer out a deal.

