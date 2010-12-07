Apple Could Be Getting Good Terms On Verizon iPhone Deal By Freezing Out T-Mobile, Sprint

Photo: AP, Photoshop by Business Insider

Apple is getting the same favourable deal on its Verizon iPhone has it has with AT&T, Shaw Wu at Kaufman Brothers says, via Fortune.Verizon is willing to pay Apple a premium price per device to keep it off Sprint and T-Mobile, says Wu. The iPhone subsidy from AT&T is believed to be $400 per phone.



Some analysts were worried that Apple’s move to Verizon would result in lower revenue per phone.

