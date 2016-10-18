If you have an iPhone 7 on Verizon, you need the latest software update

If your Verizon iPhone 7 seems to be stuck on 3G, it’s not your fault — it’s an Apple software issue.

Apple rolled out a new version of iOS, 10.0.3, on Monday, to fix it.

Since the iPhone 7 first came out last month, Verizon customers have complained that their phones seemed to be stuck getting slow internet from their network. Instead of LTE speeds, users complained they were only getting 3G speed.

According to forum posters, representatives have said it’s a “known issue,” and it even effects GPS accuracy.

Apple has finally addressed the issue, with a patch that “fixes bugs, including an issue where some users could temporarily lose cellular connectivity.”

One Apple employee tweeted that yes, the update should solve Verizon LTE connectivity issues.

So if you’ve got an iPhone on the Verizon network, you should update your device now. To do so, head to Settings > General > Software Update.

