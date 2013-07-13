Environmental Group Says Apple Is Using Illegally Mined Tin In The iPhone

AP

International environmentalist group Friends of the Earth claims that Apple is using illegally mined tin from Indonesia in the iPhone and other products.



The Verge’s Matt Brian notes that Apple has updated its Supplier Responsibility page to state that it is investigating the situation in Indonesia. According to Brian, Apple receives components containing tin from 249 of its suppliers.

On its website, Friends of the Earth claims that tin mining on Bangka Island in Indonesia has been linked to “the destruction of tropical forests, coral reefs and fishermen’s livelihoods.”

As part of its activism, Friends of the Earth has been going to Apple stores and putting tags on products which ask if the company has been using tin from Bangka.

The group also notes that Apple competitor Samsung has admitted to using tin from Bangka in its products and has promised to take action against its use.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.