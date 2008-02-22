Apple Uses Linkin Park To Unveil...Nothing

Turns out Internet chatter about a Linkin Park/Apple event in New York was semi-correct: The band played a concert at Apple’s Soho store last night. But unless a rumoured secret Steve Jobs product announcement was very, very secret, that’s all she wrote. Billboard:



Linkin Park took the stage to the concise “Wake” before tearing into “Given Up,” from its latest album, “Minutes to Midnight.” The group also played “Shadow of the Day,” “My December” (with just frontman Chester Bennington’s vocals and Mike Shinoda’s keyboard), “In Pieces” and “Bleed It Out.”

“This is the best show in an Apple store we’ve ever played,” Bennington joked with the crowd. After the set, group members stuck around to sign autographs for the devotees.

