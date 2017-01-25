Apple users have higher credit scores than everyone else

Want more evidence that rich people prefer Apple? Check out the following study from LendingTree.

After analysing two million loan requests and the devices they were submitted on, the startup found that Mac users have the highest credit score on average, followed by iPad users, Windows users, iPhone users, and Android users.

This makes sense given that Apple products tend to be more expensive than alternatives, and people with more money tend to have higher credit.

In the table below, you can see the findings, divided into mortgage loans (which tend to have higher credit) and personal loans:

