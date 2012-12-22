Apple Takes 53% Of The U.S. Smartphone Market, Its Most Ever

Finally! Some good news for Apple.



According to sales data from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech, the iPhone now has 53% of the U.S. smartphone market, its highest ever share of the market, up from just 37% a year ago. Android is at 42%, down from 53% a year ago.

Kantar is measuring a 12 week-period ending November 25th to get its market share measurement.

The market share gains are being driven by strong sales of the iPhone 5, which is reassuring considering all the doom and gloom about iPhone 5 demand we’ve heard from analysts this week. Kantar expects Apple to pick up more share in the coming weeks.

But, it’s not all good news for Apple. In the five big European countries — England, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain — Android took 61% of the market, up from 52% a year ago. Apple picked up a few points of share, but not as many as Android.

Here’s a look at all of Kantar’s share data:

Photo: Kantar

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.