Apple will let you trade in your old iPhone every year -- if you agree to pay a monthly fee

Since Apple tends to release a new iPhone every year, it decided to come up with a way to let people always get the latest, greatest iPhones without breaking their carrier contracts.

A new upgrade program through its retail stores will let you trade in your iPhone every year.

You have to agree to pay a monthly fee, starting at $US32/month. That will cost you $US384 a year, about what it costs to buy an iPhone 6 or 6S with 128GB, which is running $US399 on a two-year carrier contract.

It’s not clear yet if the $US32/month will entitle you to any iPhone or just the low-end one, which would cost you about $US199 on a two-year carrier contract.

But these are unlocked phones, not associated with any carrier, and include AppleCare to protect your investment if something breaks.

