At its September iPhone event, Apple announced the base model iPhone will no longer start at 16 gigabytes — something users have been wanting for years.

Video courtesy of Apple.

Follow TI: On Facebook

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now ยป

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.