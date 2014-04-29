Apple Cuts The Price Of The MacBook Air By $US100

Apple has updated its MacBook Air line.

It’s such a small update that Apple didn’t event put out a press release to announce the changes.

The biggest news is that Apple is cutting the price of the MacBook Airs by $US100 across the board.

Now, the entry level 11-inch MacBook Air is $US899 and the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air is $US999.

In terms of specs, 9to5Mac says its has a 1.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor instead of a 1.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor. Battery life is said to be slightly better.

In a way, this is the ideal update. If you just bought a MacBook Air, you’re not too annoyed by this slight bump. If you’re thinking about buying one, you can be happy knowing you’re getting the latest and greatest. It’s always annoying to buy a gadget then see it massively upgraded a few days later.

Speaking of massive upgrades… there’s been chatter for the past few months that Apple is planning a total redesign of the MacBook Air. That may or may not happen this year. If you’re on the fence about getting a new laptop, we recommend you just go for it. We don’t think anything radically better is coming any time soon. (With soon being in the next 6 months.)

