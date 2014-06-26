Apple Updated The IPod Touch, Lowering The Price And Adding New Colours

Apple The iPod touch is now cheaper, and its cheapest offering now includes the same features as the other two models.

Apple updated its iPod touch lineup Thursday, dropping the price of the touchscreen music players while also adding several features to its baseline offering, including a rear camera and more colour options.

The basic iPod touch with 16 gigabytes of storage now costs $US199, where it previously cost $US229. That device used to only ship in the space grey colour and it lacked a rear camera and Apple’s loop wrist strap design for added security; it now is sold in the same colours as its 32- and 64-gigabyte siblings — space grey, black, pink, yellow, blue, and (Product)RED — and it now also includes a 5-megapixel rear camera and the wrist loop.

The 32- and 64-gigabyte iPod touch models, which were previously priced at $US299 and $US399, are now respectively priced at $US249 and $US299. Those models retain their previous features.

All of the iPod touch models feature a 4-inch Retina display, an A5 processor, a front-facing FaceTime HD camera, and run on the company’s latest operating system, iOS 7. All devices also ship with a pair of Apple EarPods, which currently retail for $US30.

For its fiscal 2014 second quarter ended March 29, Apple sold 2.7 million iPod units, which generated roughly $US461 million in revenue. After being Apple’s flagship product for much of the previous decade, Apple CEO Tim Cook, during the company’s first quarter earnings call in January, acknowledged that “all of us have known for some time that iPod is a declining business.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.