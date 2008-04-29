Intel's Newest Inside Apple's iMac (AAPL, INTC)

Want Intel’s newest chip? Don’t buy a PC — buy a Mac. Apple (AAPL) has upgraded its iMac line with Intel’s “Core Duo Extreme X9100”. That’s not an energy drink, but a processor that isn’t available anwhere else — and in fact hasn’t been officially rolled out, according to tech site TGDaily.



The 24-inch iMac now has a 3.06 Intel Core 2 Duo processor (INTC) and a better graphics card as options. Why does this matter? Because iPhone hype aside, Mac sales have been powering Apple’s awesome performance, and the desktops in particular are rapidly gaining share from PCs. This just adds a nice exclamation point.

