Apple Has Finally Updated iWork, Its MS Office Killer

Microsoft could soon regret not releasing a version of Microsoft Office for the iPad because Apple has stepped into the void and overhauled its own Office suite, iWork.



Until now, iWork seemed like it was nearly dead. It was released in 2009 and since then Apple has only given it minor updates, not a big overhaul.

But today Apple showed off a version of iWork that let’s you create documents, spreadsheets and presentations in a browser. It supports Safari, Google Chrome and, believe it or not, Internet Explorer. It also works with Microsoft Office documents.

It stores documents in Apple’s iCloud so you can work on the same document on your Mac, iPad or even a Windows 8 PC.

The updated iWork suite will be released later this year and a developer’s preview version is available today.

Microsoft’s latest version of Office (known as either Office 2013 or Office 365 Home Premium edition, depending on how you pay for it), can be installed on a Mac, but not on the iPad.

Apple didn’t announce pricing, but assuming iWork undercuts Microsoft, iPad users should be happy.

