Apple Updates Its Website To No Longer Claim Its Has "The Most Powerful Mapping Service Ever”

Last week, Tim Cook issued a public apology for the poor Apple Maps experience.



Now its website, which once claimed Apple Maps was “the most powerful mapping service ever,” has been changed to make a more realistic claim.

Digital Inspiration noted its old language:

“Designed by Apple from the ground up, Maps gives you turn-by-turn spoken directions, interactive 3D views, and the stunning Flyover feature. All of which may just make this app the most beautiful, powerful mapping service ever.”

And here’s its new language:

“Designed by Apple from the ground up, Maps gives you turn-by-turn spoken directions, interactive 3D views, and the stunning Flyover feature. All in a beautiful vector-based interface that scales and zooms with ease.“

Photo: Digital Inspiration

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.