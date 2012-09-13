Here's What's New With iPods And iTunes

Photo: Apple
Apple showed off revamped iPods and a soon-to-arrive new version of iTunes today.The company has left almost nothing in its music products unchanged. Here’s the breakdown on what’s new:
The iPod Touch
- It will come in five colours.
- It has the same taller 4-inch screen as the iPhone 5.
- t’s lighter and thinner.
- It will finally get Siri, Apple’s voice-recognition software.
- It will get the same, smaller Lightning dock connector as the iPhone 5.
- A new processor will make it twice as quick.
- Increased battery life for 40 hours of music or 8 hours of video.
- 5 megapixel iSight camera with a flash.
- HD video recording at 1080p.
The iPod Nano
- It has multi-touch capabilities.
- It will comes in 7 colours.
- There’s an integrated pedometer.
- It plays widescreen video.
- 30 hours of battery life.
- The new lightning dock connector.
- Nike+ integration.
The new version of iTunes
- A new edge-to-edge design for the software’s window.
- A “Mini Player” that floats on your desktop and lets you control your music.
- iCloud integration will let you pick up watching a movie where you left off on another device.
- Launches in October.
