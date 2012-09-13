Here's What's New With iPods And iTunes

Photo: Apple

Apple showed off revamped iPods and a soon-to-arrive new version of iTunes today.The company has left almost nothing in its music products unchanged. Here’s the breakdown on what’s new:



The iPod Touch

It will come in five colours.

It has the same taller 4-inch screen as the iPhone 5.

t’s lighter and thinner.

It will finally get Siri, Apple’s voice-recognition software.

It will get the same, smaller Lightning dock connector as the iPhone 5.

A new processor will make it twice as quick.

Increased battery life for 40 hours of music or 8 hours of video.

5 megapixel iSight camera with a flash.

HD video recording at 1080p.

The iPod Nano

It has multi-touch capabilities.

It will comes in 7 colours.

There’s an integrated pedometer.

It plays widescreen video.

30 hours of battery life.

The new lightning dock connector.

Nike+ integration.

The new version of iTunes

A new edge-to-edge design for the software’s window.

A “Mini Player” that floats on your desktop and lets you control your music.

iCloud integration will let you pick up watching a movie where you left off on another device.

Launches in October.

