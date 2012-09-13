Here's What's New With iPods And iTunes

Dylan Love
new ipod nano

Photo: Apple

Apple showed off revamped iPods and a soon-to-arrive new version of iTunes today.The company has left almost nothing in its music products unchanged. Here’s the breakdown on what’s new:

The iPod Touch

  • It will come in five colours.
  • It has the same taller 4-inch screen as the iPhone 5.
  • t’s lighter and thinner.
  • It will finally get Siri, Apple’s voice-recognition software.
  • It will get the same, smaller Lightning dock connector as the iPhone 5.
  • A new processor will make it twice as quick.
  • Increased battery life for 40 hours of music or 8 hours of video.
  • 5 megapixel iSight camera with a flash.
  • HD video recording at 1080p.

The iPod Nano

  • It has multi-touch capabilities.
  • It will comes in 7 colours.
  • There’s an integrated pedometer.
  • It plays widescreen video.
  • 30 hours of battery life.
  • The new lightning dock connector.
  • Nike+ integration.

The new version of iTunes

  • A new edge-to-edge design for the software’s window.
  • A “Mini Player” that floats on your desktop and lets you control your music.
  • iCloud integration will let you pick up watching a movie where you left off on another device.
  • Launches in October.

